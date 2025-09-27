LUGANSK, September 27. /TASS/. Russia’s units control most of the settlement of Otradnoye in the Kharkov region, having begun clearing its outskirts, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

On Friday, Marochko told TASS that the Russian army, having entered Otradnoye, began to consolidate the position on its northern outskirts.

"Regarding Otradnoye, most of the settlement is now under our military control, and the surrounding area is being cleared," he said.

In battles for Otradnoye, Russian forces are using combined strike tactics enabling them to advance along this section of the front with minimal losses, the expert noted. "The situation here is quite serious as both south and southwest of Otradnoye there are significant fortified areas of Ukrainian militants located at strategic heights," he said.