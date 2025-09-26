Russia resolutely rejects E3 statements about alleged launch of snapback mechanism

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Russia resolutely rejects the statements by the E3 (the United Kingdom, Germany, France) about the alleged launch of the snapback mechanism (a mechanism for restoring UN Security Council anti-Iranian sanctions) on the Iranian nuclear program as those states have systematically violated the agreements and, therefore, do not have the right to use the mechanisms laid down in the deal on Tehran's nuclear program, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.

"Regarding the UK and France's statements on the alleged snapback launch, we categorically reject their validity and have outlined our arguments in detail numerous times, including in the joint letter from the foreign ministers of Russia, China, and Iran, which was circulated to the Security Council on August 28. A country that systematically violates the agreement itself cannot use the mechanisms it contains," he said in a speech following the UN Security Council vote on a draft resolution by Russia and China to extend Resolution 2231 adopted in support of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program.

On August 28, the UK, Germany, and France initiated the launch of a mechanism to reinstate UN Security Council sanctions against Iran. The E3 also announced their willingness to continue negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program for 30 days to extend the provisions of UNSC Resolution 2231, which lifted sanctions on Tehran and is set to expire on October 18.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry described the move as a provocative and unjustified escalation, promising that Tehran would respond appropriately to the E3’s actions.