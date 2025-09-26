Russian forces destroy Ukraine’s UAV operators center near Kirovsk in DPR

DONETSK, September 26. /TASS/. Drone operators from Russia’s Battlegroup West destroyed a group of Ukrainian UAV operators near the settlement of Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Russian law enforcement bodies told TASS in a statement on Friday.

"Operating in the southwestern outskirts of Kirovsk, Battlegroup West’s UAV operators destroyed a group of enemy drones that were hidden in well-camouflaged positions, only showing up after careful reconnaissance," the statement reads.

Servicing personnel, UAV operators’ stations as well as equipment and supplying hardware were destroyed in the strike by Russian forces, the ministry specified.