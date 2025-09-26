{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Russian forces destroy Ukraine’s UAV operators center near Kirovsk in DPR

Servicing personnel, UAV operators’ stations as well as equipment and supplying hardware were destroyed in the strike by Russian forces, the ministry specified

DONETSK, September 26. /TASS/. Drone operators from Russia’s Battlegroup West destroyed a group of Ukrainian UAV operators near the settlement of Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Russian law enforcement bodies told TASS in a statement on Friday.

"Operating in the southwestern outskirts of Kirovsk, Battlegroup West’s UAV operators destroyed a group of enemy drones that were hidden in well-camouflaged positions, only showing up after careful reconnaissance," the statement reads.

Servicing personnel, UAV operators’ stations as well as equipment and supplying hardware were destroyed in the strike by Russian forces, the ministry specified.

Military operation in Ukraine
Tensions on the Korean Peninsula
Lavrov points to provocative nature of US military action against North Korea
"There is no option but to return to a mutually respectful dialogue based on the realities on the peninsula in order to build a reliable framework for ensuring long-term peace and stability in Northeast Asia," the statement says
Press review: World Atomic Week kicks off in Moscow and Donald Trump unveils Gaza war plan
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 26th
Russia to ban gasoline exports for all, diesel fuel exports for non-producers by year-end
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted that the ban on gasoline exports will not apply to fuel supplies under intergovernmental agreements
Russia rejects all accusations regarding drones’ incident in Denmark — embassy
The Russian Embassy in Denmark also slammed the current situation as a "staged provocation"
Russian ambassador calls Moldovan election campaign dirtiest he’s ever seen
According to Oleg Ozerov, in terms of the level of lies, slander, and distortion of facts, the Moldovan campaign certainly surprised him
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed Ali
The talks are taking place in the Kremlin’s representative office
Zelensky is attempting to stage provocation in Transnistria — expert
It was previously reported that, according to information received by Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, the first group of career military personnel from France and Britain had already arrived in Odessa
Ukrainian commander says situation on frontline complex for Ukraine
According to Alexander Syrsky, active combat is underway in the Krasnoarmeysk area in the Kiev regime-controlled territory in the west of the Donetsk People’s Republic
No need for NATO states to immediately shoot down Russian planes in their airspace — Rutte
"If there are airspace incursions, ultimately you can take the toughest decision, if necessary, if your people are threatened, yes, if not, you will escort these planes out of your [airspace]," NATO Secretary General said
Russian forces liberate four settlements in special op zone over week — top brass
The Defense Ministry reported that Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,540 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
US to redirect military resources from Europe to Indo-Pacific — Finnish president
European NATO countries hope that Washington will leave "key military equipment," including radars, on the continent
If NATO downs Russian plane, there will be war — ambassador to France
"Quite a few planes violate Russia's airspace, accidentally and not accidentally. No one shoots them down," Alexey Meshkov emphasized
Russia today needs political stability three times more than ever before — Putin
According to the Russian president, political stability, which is partly ensured by voters, is the basis for Russia's success in all areas, including the military and security spheres
Number of mercenaries from Latin America on the rise, expert says
According to the expert, despite a drop in those eager to gain attention in the war, as was the case in 2021-2022, the overall figure of foreign fighters remains considerable
Kremlin responds to EU proposal to extend anti-Russian sanctions without Hungary
According to the publication, the EC suggested extending sanctions by a qualified majority of countries rather than unanimously
Press review: EU deadlock on Russia sanctions as US, Russia keep talks open on New START
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 25th
Putin, Lukashenko begin meeting in Kremlin
It is planned that the two leaders will discuss the entire range of regional and bilateral relations
IN BRIEF: What is known about Ukrainian strike on village in Russia’s Bryansk Region
According to the latest information, nine people, including a child, have been injured
US expects decisive action from UN after Trump’s escalator glitch — envoy
As Michael Waltz stressed, the United States will not tolerate threats to its "security or dignity" at international forums
Court finds Sarkozy guilty in case of Libyan financing of his 2007 campaign
The former French President denies all charges in the case and has 10 days to appeal the decision in the court of appeals
Russia to launch nuclear system with closed fuel cycle in 2030 — Putin
Such a mechanism will ultimately make it possible to almost completely resolve the problem of radioactive waste accumulation, the Russian leader said
Territories Zelensky mentions in interviews are needed by NATO — Russian MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, these allies are working tirelessly to obstruct the peace process in Ukraine
Ukraine loses about 1,490 troops in special op zone in 24 hours — top brass
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that units from Battlegroup North delivered strikes on the formations of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades and two assault regiments
Iranian MP announces arrival of Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets
According to Abolfazl Zohravand, Su-35 fighter jets are gradually arriving for a long-term solution
Moscow, Minsk enjoy broad cooperation in all directions, says Putin
During the meeting with Alexander Lukashenko, Vladimir Putin noted that Russia holds the leading position among Belarusian trade and economic partners
Astana’s $4.2 bln train deal with Washington won’t derail ties, Kremlin says
Dmitry Peskov added that Kazakhstan is a close partner of Russia
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
UN General Assembly signals onset of Israel’s isolation — Erdogan
The Turkish leader stressed that "those who have committed so many massacres, human rights violations, and acts of genocide will be held accountablebefore the law and history"
Ukraine’s permanent losses amount to 1.7 million people — Russian commander
Commenting on Ukraine’s possible offensive, Apty Alaudinov said Ukraine may choose Moldova’s breakaway republic of Transnistria as its next target
Kremlin believes Turkey won’t abandon Russian gas
Dmitry Peskov noted that TurkStream and Blue Stream are operating at full capacity
Lavrov meets Swiss foreign minister at UNGA
At the meeting, Lavrov told Cassis that Bern no longer has the reputation of a neutral mediator, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement
Ukraine loses over 300 troops in Russian strike on training ground in Chernigov region
The source said that an Iskander missile strike was launched on the Goncharovsky training ground
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Top Polish diplomat laughs with pranksters, talking about Nord Streams sabotage
Radoslaw Sikorski added that "the Americans had advance knowledge of it and didn’t stop it"
Kremlin slams statements about NATO's readiness to down Russian jets as 'irresponsible'
As Dmitry Peskov stressed, the accusations against Russia that its military aircraft violated some country's airspace are groundless
Russian initiatives on Nord Stream sabotage investigation ignored — ambassador
"This makes us doubt the objectiveness, impartiality and transparency of the ongoing investigation," Sergey Nechayev said
Russia imposes sanctions on British politicians, 'experts' — MFA
"The list includes individuals advocating for a tougher sanctions pressure on Russia and engaged in London’s subversive activities towards Russia," the ministry pointed out
NATO recognizes Russian army unstoppable despite all investments in Ukrainian military
The newspaper noted that Russian troops continued to steadily advance toward their goals
Drones again spotted near Denmark’s Aalborg airport
According to the Flightradar service, flight KL1289 had to return to Amsterdam, while flight SK1225 from Copenhagen was cancelled
Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform flights over Bering, Okhotsk Seas — top brass
The flight lasted over 14 hours
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
NATO is preparing to send contingent to Odessa Region to intimidate Transnistria — SVR
According to available data, the first group of soldiers from France and Great Britain has already arrived in Odessa," the SVR said
Incident in skies over Danish capital is attempt to spark NATO-Russia conflict
Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin stressed that Russia is not interested in escalating tensions in Europe
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Putin criticizes situation with Russia's membership in OSCE ODIHR as 'absurd'
The Russian president noted that, regarding this matter, it is necessary to "consult with the Foreign Ministry and with lawmakers of both chambers"
IN BRIEF: What is known about railroad blast in Russia’s Pskov Region
Governor Mikhail Vedernikov confirmed no derailment took place and no injuries were reported
Lavrov, Guterres discuss Ukraine, Israeli-Palestinian conflict
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov underscored the importance of the UN Secretariat’s "unbiased and equidistant approach" to the subject, in accordance with Article 100 of the UN Charter
Russia’s international reserves hit fresh all-time high of over $712 bln — Central Bank
As of September 12, Russia’s international reserves totaled $705.1 bln
NATO, EU declared war on Russia through Ukraine, directly participate in it — Lavrov
The top diplomat noted that the refusal to adhere to the principles of the UN Charter was "a manifestation of neocolonial ambitions, which leads to increased global instability and breeds regional conflicts"
Putin arrives at World Nuclear Week forum
This year's event coincides with the 80th anniversary of Russia's nuclear industry
Former FBI head faces up to five years in prison — Fox News
The investigation began in July to find out whether James Comey provided false testimony about operation Crossfire Hurricane
Germany proposes loaning Ukraine €140 billion using Russian assets — Merz
The German Chancellor emphasized that he would discuss this initiative with European heads of state and government at the summit in Copenhagen on October 1
Russia not reacting to 'unhealthy' remarks by certain politicians at UN — MFA
Maria Zakharova cited the example of the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, addressing the G20 meeting the day before "with yet another anti-Russian statement"
Russia as yet unable to negotiate return of Kursk residents from Sumy — ombudswoman
Tatyana Moskalkova noted that she had hoped to see the Kursk residents this week, but so far, "it has not been possible to retrieve them"
Trump approves deal putting TikTok in US under US control
The company will be "operated in the US by a board of directors with national security and cybersecurity credentials, and subject to strict rules to protect Americans’ data and our national security," the document, published by the White House, says
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Infamous Ukrainian database Mirotvorets doxes Russian fencer Velikaya
Sofya Velikaya is charged with, among other things, infringing on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine
Putin names strengthening Russia's sovereignty, security as priority task
"The regions’ efforts to support the defense industry are of paramount importance," the head of state said
IN BRIEF: What known about overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
The Defense Ministry reported that on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 55 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions overnight
Zelensky spoke to almost empty hall during UN General Assembly
The Russian Delegation, including First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky, was present in the hall
Lavrov meets with UN secretary-general on sidelines of UN General Assembly
The talks are being held behind closed doors
Hamas ready to relinquish control of Gaza, but won’t lay down its arms — senior official
Ghazi Hamad said that the negotiation process is currently completely frozen
South Korea fires warning shots towards North Korean commercial ship — Yonhap
The North Korean vessel breached the NLL near South Korea's border island of Baengnyeong at around 5 a.m.local time, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Putin to meet with Belarusian President Lukashenko in Moscow
The Belarusian leader’s spokesperson Natalia Eismont said that the agenda includes "the entire array of regional and bilateral relations"
Putin receives IAEA chief Grossi at Kremlin
Earlier on Thursday, Russian president and Rafael Grossi had a brief conversation on the sidelines of the World Atomic Week forum at the Atom pavilion of the All-Russian Exhibition Center
Europe cannot help Ukraine without US support — Kallas
US President Donald Trump was the one who promised to stop the killing, the top EU diplomat said
Slovakia passes amendment on two genders, no more calling yourself a helicopter
According to the media, the constitutional changes were adopted with the minimum number of votes required by law
Kiev regime’s thoughts about war, not peace — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Zelensky is making threats left and right, which sounds quite irresponsible
West preparing its population for allegedly inevitable war with Russia — delegation head
Any actions by Russia are deliberately interpreted as intentional escalation of tensions, Yulia Zhdanova noted
Lavrov, OSCE secretary-general discuss ways of overcoming organization’s crisis
"The sides discussed the current state of affairs in the organization, which found itself in a profound crisis is a result of some countries’ attempts to focus solely on the Ukrainian issue and Russophobic agenda," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement
Asteroid passes near Earth, scientists say
The Russian Academy of Sciences said that it was first discovered less than 24 hours before the approach
Diplomat calls Trump's latest statements on Russia 'negotiating tactic'
Maria Zakharova said that it is "a political maneuver for talks"
Ukrainian troops rig children’s bodies with mines in Dnepropetrovsk Region — expert
Igor Kimakovsky said that the enemy's moves "each time stun with their cynicism"
IN BRIEF: What is known about collision between train, truck in Smolensk Region
As a result of the accident, a locomotive and 18 cars carrying fuel and lubricants went off the tracks
EU fails to fulfill obligations after Ukraine's attack on Druzhba pipeline — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto stressed that Budapest cannot count on the European Commission in this regard
American reporter meets US nationals fighting for Russian Armed Forces
Pearson Sharp came to Russia within the framework of a press tour organized by the team of writer Zakhar Prilepin
European Commission proposes 140 bln euro loan to Kiev using Russian assets
The initiative will first be discussed by EU ambassadors on Friday, followed by deliberations among European leaders at a meeting in Copenhagen next week
Trump claims Turkey ready to stop buying Russian oil
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can buy oil "from a lot of other people," US leader said
World war imminent, if Kiev's false flag sabotage plans materialize — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova drew attention to reports in several Hungarian media outlets about Vladimir Zelensky's plans to carry out sabotage in Romania and Poland with the aim of blaming Russia
India's refusal to buy Russian oil requires lifting of US sanctions on Venezuela, Iran
According to the source, India’s delegation emphasized during trade talks in Washington that the simultaneous cessation of oil supplies from Venezuela, Iran, and Russia, the main oil producers, could lead to a sharp jump in global prices for petroleum products
NATO is using Ukraine as springboard for attacks on Russia, says Bolivian president
According to Luis Arce, NATO expansion has led to a prolongation of the armed conflict
US President Trump’s initiative to halt bioweapons development 'is brilliant' — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia was ready to take part in the process of the global rejection of biological weapons but US President Trump’s initiative must be documented
Russian military aircraft strictly comply with international regulations — Kremlin
Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that Tallinn had requested consultations with NATO members in accordance with Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty regarding an alleged violation of his country's airspace by Russian fighter jets
Kremlin calls statements about need to "shoot down Russian aircraft" irresponsible
Dmitry Peskov noted that what is happening in the European environment is a "self-exciting mechanism"
Russian forces almost completely encircle Krasnoarmeysk — DPR head’s aide
"The Ukrainian armed forces are being squeezed from the north, south, and east," Igor Kimakovsky said
Europe fears Trump to blame it for Kiev's military failure — newspaper
The Financial Times noted that Donald Trump has spent months trying to force Ukraine to recognize the territories it has lost to Russia
Bomb shelters won't protect against Russian arsenal — Medvedev
"The Americans should remember this, too," the Russian politician stated
Ukrainian attack on Bryansk Region's village of Malaya Beryozka injures child
The governor added that the strike caused fires and damaged both residential and administrative buildings
Putin thanks voters for participation in September elections
"People understand how important this is for Russia, especially in today’s circumstances — political stability, the resilience of our political system, and the internal political situation are crucial," the Russian president emphasized
Russia awaiting US response to Putin’s initiative on New START treaty — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, all participants in the Global Atomic Forum held within World Atomic Week welcomed Russia’s approach and the president’s initiative
Europe trying to secretly deploy weapons on the border with Russia — lawmaker
Andrey Kartapolov noted that anything can be expected from modern Europe
Houthis report striking Tel Aviv with hypersonic ballistic missile
"The operation’s goal was reached," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said
Russian planes in Kherson Region carry out 26 strikes on rear areas of Ukrainian forces
Su-34 fighter-bombers carried out strikes with FAB-500 M54 aerial bombs with a unified gliding and correction module
Poland tells its citizens to immediately leave Belarus
The Polish Embassy in Minsk explained recommendations by the tense situation on the border and what it described as arbitrary arrests of Polish citizens
Putin meets with Armenian premier Pashinyan in Moscow
The talks were also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lubinsky, RZD head Oleg Belozerov and Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev
Kiev troops blocked near Kleban-Byk reservoir
"The Kleban-Byk water reservoir is a natural obstacle which prevents them from retreating, and the only way for them to receive reinforcements and munitions is the Aleksandro-Kalinovo road, which is already a kill zone, in control of Russian troops," the source said
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan meet on sidelines of UN GA to discuss Afghanistan
"I expect us to exchange views on the situation in Afghanistan, which is developing very rapidly," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said
Lavrov-Rubio meeting was constructive, with focus on Ukraine — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the Russian delegation has already held several meetings with Rubio on the sidelines of various events
