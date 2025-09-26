Putin to meet with Belarusian President Lukashenko in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, are expected to meet in Moscow on Friday.

The Belarusian leader’s spokesperson Natalia Eismont told TASS that the agenda includes "the entire array of regional and bilateral relations." Lukashenko also mentioned that he will hand over messages from the United States to Putin.

On Thursday, the president jointly attended the World Atomic Week forum in Moscow and had a brief conversation before the event began.

Their previous meeting took place in Beijing on September 2.