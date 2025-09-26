MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian military units have found themselves almost trapped near the Kleban-Byk water reservoir in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a source in Russia’s security agencies said.

"In essence, Ukrainian militants have been trapped: Russian troops advance from the sides, the Kleban-Byk water reservoir is a natural obstacle which prevents them from retreating, and the only way for them to receive reinforcements and munitions is the Aleksandro-Kalinovo road, which is already a kill zone, in control of Russian troops," the source said.

The Battlegroup South liberated Alexandro-Kalinovo on August 1, thereby blocking the road west of the reservoir. Later, to encircle Ukrainian forces south of the Kleban-Byk Reservoir, Russian troops captured the village of Katerinovka on August 22 and the settlement of Kleban-Byk on August 23, trapping some 800 men belonging to numerous Ukrainian units.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on September 24 that the Battlegroup South units have eliminated the majority of Ukrainian force deployed near the Kleban-Byk water reservoir, with only some 80 people remaining.