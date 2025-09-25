BRICS nuclear platform has bright future — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The BRICS nuclear energy platform has a bright future, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian state corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said at the World Atomic Week international forum in Moscow.

"BRICS is the heart of the emerging multipolar global system. The BRICS nuclear platform has been operational since last year. The BRICS nuclear platform has a bright future," he said.

The heads of the largest specialized companies and organizations from BRICS+ member countries, including Russia, Bolivia, Brazil, Iran, China, Ethiopia, and South Africa, held their first meeting within the framework of the BRICS nuclear platform being created in 2024.

The main objective of the platform is to develop and implement best practices and advanced approaches in terms of energy and non-energy applications of nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes in the BRICS and BRICS+ markets, as well as to develop incentive mechanisms and models for implementing projects in the nuclear industry of the member countries of the association, the chief executive said, adding that the association will expand as BRICS expands.