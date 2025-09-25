Putin calls safety at nuclear facilities absolute priority for Russia

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Ensuring nuclear safety at nuclear facilities is an absolute priority for Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at the World Atomic Week international forum.

"First of all, for our country, the absolute priority is to ensure nuclear safety and physical protection of nuclear facilities and installations wherever these facilities are located," he said.

It is necessary to further strengthen safety and reliability requirements at every stage of the nuclear cycle, including uranium mining, reactor operation, spent nuclear fuel, and radioactive waste management, Putin noted, adding that "it is necessary to set up regulations in this area in such a way as to maintain a clearly defined balance between the development of peaceful nuclear energy and the strengthening of the nuclear non-proliferation regime.".