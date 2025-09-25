MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost roughly 1,490 troops in battles with Russian forces in all frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost up to 170 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, some 220 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup West, up to 225 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup South, over 530 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup Center, approximately 280 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup East and up to 65 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup Dnepr.

The Defense Ministry also informed that units from Battlegroup North delivered strikes on the formations of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades and two assault regiments in the vicinity of the villages of Alekseyevka, Andreyevka, Khrapovshchina and Yunakovka in the Sumy Region. In the Kharkov area, a strike was delivered on the units of a Ukrainian mechanized infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in the vicinity of the populated localities of Bochkovo and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost an armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles, two artillery guns, a radio-electronic warfare station and two munitions depots.

Units from Battlegroup West delivered a strike on personnel and hardware from three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade near the populated localities of Boldyrevo, Kolodeznoye, Petrovka, Smorodkovka, Staroverovka in the Kharkov Region and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost 13 motor vehicles and five field artillery guns. Eight radio-electronic warfare stations and seven munitions depots were eliminated.

Units from Battlegroup South delivered a strike on the formations of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an assault brigade and a territorial defense brigade in the vicinity of the populated localities of Berestok, Ilyinovka, Konstantinovka and Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The adversary lost a tank, seven armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles and four field artillery guns. A radio-electronic warfare station and 11 munitions depots were eliminated.

Battlegroups Center, East, Dnepr

Units from Battlegroup Center have improved their frontline positions. They delivered strikes on personnel and equipment from three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a tank, an assault and air assault brigades, a marine brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in the vicinity of the population centers of Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Krasny Liman, Novopavlovka, Rodinskoye and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian armed forces lost an armored combat vehicle, 11 pickup trucks and three artillery guns.

Units from Battlegroup East have continued advancing deep inside the enemy’s defenses, delivering strikes on the formations of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, one assault brigade and a marine brigade near the populated localities of Malomikhaylovka and Orly in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Novogrigorovka and Poltavka in the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost two armored combat vehicles, ten motor vehicles and a radio-electronic warfare station.

Units from Battlegroup Dnepr have carried out a strike on Ukrainian personnel and hardware from a mechanized, an alpine assault and a coast guard brigade near the population centers of Verovka, Veseloye, Sadovoye and Tyaginka in the Kherson Region. The enemy’s Kozak armored fighting vehicle, eight motor vehicles, six unmanned boats, four radio-electronic warfare stations and two munitions depots were destroyed.