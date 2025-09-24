NATO ‘eastern flank’ turns into ‘eastern front’ in conflict with Russia — delegation head

VIENNA, September 24. /TASS/. NATO’s "eastern flank" is turning into an "eastern front," as the alliance gets ever closer to a direct military confrontation with Russia, Yulia Zhdanova, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control, said during a plenary session of the Forum for Security Cooperation and the OSCE Permanent Council.

"The extremely hostile actions of alliance countries during the Ukrainian crisis are evidence that they are already being drawn into direct military confrontation with Russia, and NATO’s ‘eastern flank’ is essentially becoming an ‘eastern front.’ There is an increase in the activity of NATO and its member states’ aircraft near Russia’s borders in the Baltic and Black Sea regions, as well as in the Arctic, which carries the risk of dangerous military incidents," she stated.