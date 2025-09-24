MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The new US administration led by President Donald Trump has begun to realize that talks and agreements with Russia will help prevent the Third World War, Georgy Muradov, the permanent representative of the Republic of Crimea to the Russian President, said in an interview with TASS.

"The ruling circles of European countries - they did not even want and still refuse to see, to accept that Russia is a nuclear power and may use any means to protect itself, its territorial integrity, defend its security. While the Americans, with the arrival of the new administration, understood that it is necessary to reach agreements with Russia," he noted.

Muradov stressed that under such circumstances, in order to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, it is necessary to return to dialogue on equitable and indivisible security, which Russia insisted on upholding back in 2021.