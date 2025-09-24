US authorities understand benefits of cooperation with Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The US administration is now focused on business and understands the benefits of bilateral trade and economic cooperation with Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There are many areas in which it would be beneficial for Americans to cooperate with us. They are beneficial for American businesses. The administration is generally business-oriented and cannot fail to understand the benefits of potential bilateral trade and economic cooperation with Russia. We remain open to this," the spokesman said.

At the same time, he pointed out that the tone of the US administration's statements can change from day to day.

Earlier, Peskov noted that US leader Donald Trump has never hidden his intention to secure US economic economic interests. As a businessman, Trump wants to force the whole world to buy more expensive American oil and liquefied gas, the spokesman emphasized.