Up to athletes to decide whether to compete under neutral flag — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The choice of whether to compete under a neutral flag at international sports tournaments should be left to athletes, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

In an interview with Russia’s RBC radio station, Peskov commented on the idea that Russians should not compete internationally as neutrals because it’s unpatriotic.

"I believe [the choice should remain] with athletes, and I believe that athletes should be encouraged in every possible way to maintain training schedules for the major international competitions and participate in them, in their best interests and those of the country," he said.

"If [Russian figure skater] Adelia Petrosyan stands on the podium, she will still be ours," Peskov added.