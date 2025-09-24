Kremlin slams idea that Ukraine can regain any lost territory as ‘wrong’

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The idea that Ukraine can reclaim anything is wrong, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on statements by US President Donald Trump that Kiev can use military force to regain all its territories and return to the 2022 borders, the spokesman said: "The situation is different now. Ukraine's position is much worse now. I repeat, they will only continue to deteriorate." "The fact that Ukraine is being encouraged in every way to continue hostilities and the idea that Ukraine can win something back is, in our view, a mistake," Peskov emphasized.

He added that "the situation on the front lines speaks for itself."

Earlier, Trump published a post saying that the Russian economy is allegedly collapsing and the military situation is such that Ukraine, with the support of the EU, will reach the 1991 borders and possibly beyond.