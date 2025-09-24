Kremlin says Moscow well protected by air defense systems

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia’s capital is well protected by air defense systems, and Ukrainian drone strikes are aimed at creating a "PR stunt," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

"What does Kiev need to demonstrate before meeting with [US President Donald] Trump? That they are fighting effectively and loudly. From a military point of view, operating drones and attacking Moscow — which, incidentally, is well protected by air defense systems — and other cities is more of a PR stunt," the spokesman said in an interview with RBC radio.

Peskov opined that, before meeting with Trump, Kiev should "intensify these actions to demonstrate to Trump the effectiveness of the Kiev regime." He added that it is "quite obvious" that the Ukrainian armed forces always increase their activity levels before high-profile political events. "They need to convince the Europeans. The Europeans will be the main donors now, or at least that's what the Americans are trying to do. They need to convince their main donors and the curators of those donors that they can fight effectively," the spokesman concluded.