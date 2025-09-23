Russia firmly rejects expanding UN Security Council with Western nations

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russia strongly opposes expanding the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) by adding more Western nations, as it would hinder the establishment of a multipolar world order, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations Kirill Logvinov told TASS.

"Creating additional seats in the Council for Western countries is categorically unacceptable, as it would block the formation of a multipolar world order," the diplomat stressed.

He noted that the current composition of the Security Council shows a significant bias toward Western states. "It is clear that this imbalance does not reflect modern realities," Logvinov said. "In this regard, we believe that the Council’s efficiency can only be improved by increasing the representation of the global majority, particularly developing countries from Africa, Asia, and Latin America."

Efforts to reform the UNSC "must not compromise its effectiveness and responsiveness." "We advocate maintaining the compact nature of the Security Council. This issue cannot be resolved through an 'arithmetic' approach by submitting resolutions for voting to secure the minimum required votes," he noted. "The reform model must enjoy consensus support in the General Assembly.".