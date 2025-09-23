Russia ready to resolve Ukrainian conflict according to UN Charter — MFA

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russia is ready for a political and diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian conflict aligned with the principles of the UN Charter, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations Kirill Logvinov told TASS.

"The most effective strategy to counter European efforts to push unrealistic approaches to the Ukrainian crisis is to continue focused engagement with countries of the Global South and East, highlighting the root causes of the conflict and reaffirming our commitment to its political and diplomatic resolution consistent with the principles of the UN Charter," he said in response to a related question.

At the same time, Logvinov noted that Western countries "will do everything possible to impede any efforts by the majority of world nations to support this process." He added that "this includes the Western minority promoting a distorted interpretation of the principle of territorial integrity enshrined in the 1970 consensus Declaration on Principles of International Law.".