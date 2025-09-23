FACTBOX: Overnight UAV attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. From midnight until 07:00 Moscow time, air defense systems destroyed 69 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions, the Ministry of Defense reported. TASS has compiled the key facts about the situation.

Scale

From midnight until 07:00 Moscow time, on-duty air defense systems destroyed 69 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Moscow region, Rostov, Ryazan, Samara, Saratov regions, and the Republic of Crimea.

Attacks on Moscow

- Since the beginning of the day, 19 UAVs flying toward Moscow were destroyed, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported on his channel in the MAX messenger.

- Emergency service specialists are working at the sites where debris fell.

- There have been no reports of casualties or damage in the capital.

- The evening before, Sobyanin reported 15 UAVs shot down while attempting to attack the city.

- Debris from UAVs heading toward Moscow damaged four vehicles in Reutov, a suburb of Moscow, according to the head of the district Filipp Naumenko.

Civilian victims of Ukrainian UAVs over the past week

- Strikes carried out by Ukrainian UAVs last week outnumbered those conducted with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and artillery, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

- In total, 113 civilians were injured in Ukrainian UAV attacks over the course of the week, accounting for 78% of the total number of those affected.