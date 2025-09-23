Russia proposes discussing UN Security Council reform at intergovernmental talks — envoy

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russia suggests discussing reform of the United Nations Security Council at relevant intergovernmental talks, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations Kirill Logvinov said in an interview with TASS.

"We assume that streamlining approaches to reforming the UN Security Council should be continued in the format of relevant intergovernmental talks," the Russian diplomat emphasized.

He spoke against using the 80th anniversary of the United Nations as a pretext for hastening up the reform.

The 80th anniversary session of the UN General Assembly opened in New York on September 9. As part of the High-level Week 2025, running from September 23-27 and on September 29, the General Debate will take place, with 193 delegations expected to deliver speeches.