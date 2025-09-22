Putin orders close monitoring of US missile defense buildup

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed relevant agencies to closely monitor the buildup of US missile defense components, including preparations for the deployment of interceptors in space.

"I am asking the relevant agencies to continue closely monitoring the relevant activities of the American side, primarily with regard to the strategic offensive arms arsenal. Particular attention must also be paid to plans to build up the strategic components of the US missile defense system, including preparations for the deployment of interceptors in space," he said during a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

"We will proceed from the premise that the practical implementation of such destabilizing actions could undermine our efforts to maintain the status quo in the strategic offensive arms sphere," he emphasized.

Putin stated that Russia would respond accordingly.

"I believe that the implementation of the Russian initiative (on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty - TASS) could make a significant contribution to creating an atmosphere conducive to substantive strategic dialogue with the United States. Naturally, this would require creating the conditions for its full resumption - with due regard for the entire range of efforts to normalize bilateral relations and eliminate fundamental contradictions in the security sphere," he concluded.