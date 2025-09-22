Four wounded in Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Kherson region in past day — governor

GENICHESK, September 22. /TASS/. Four civilians were injured in Ukrainian attacks on the Kherson Region over the past day, Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Over the past day, four civilians were wounded in attacks by the Kiev regime. In Dolmatovka, a woman born in 1988 was injured in an attack on a residential neighborhood. She has been taken to the hospital in Skadovsk," the official wrote on his Telegram channel. "In Kalanchak, three men were wounded as a result of a drone attack on an office building. They have been taken to the Skadovsk hospital with mine-explosive traumas and multiple fragmentation wounds," he added.

Ukrainian troops also shelled Alyoshki, Bekhtery, Kakhovka, Korsunka, Novaya Zburyevka, Proletarka and Velikiye Kopani, Saldo added.