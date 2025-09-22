What is known about consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 114 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry said.

TASS has compiled the main information about the consequences.

Scale

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 114 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to its statement, 25 drones were shot down over the Rostov and Krasnodar Regions, 19 over the Belgorod Region, 13 over the Astrakhan Region, ten over Crimea, seven over the Bryansk Region, five over the Azov Sea, three each over the Yaroslavl and Volgograd Regions, two over the Black Sea, and one each over the Kursk and Voronezh Regions.

Consequences

- A woman and a man were injured by the detonation of a Ukrainian drone near the Belgorod city administration building, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

- Drone debris damaged houses in the village of Grivenskaya of the Krasnodar Region. The roof of one of the private houses was damaged and a fire broke out, the regional operational headquarters reported.

- Air defenses repelled a massive drone attack on Taganrog and three districts of the Rostov Region. The grass caught fire, but it was quickly extinguished, Governor Yury Slyusar said.