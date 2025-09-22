DONETSK, September 22. /TASS/. Four counterattacks by the Ukrainian military were repelled during the battles for the village of Muravka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Aleksey Kobylkin, deputy commander of the assault battalion of the 35th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of Battlegroup Center, told TASS.

"The Ukrainians attempted to launch exactly four counterattacks. All were repelled," Kobylkin said.

On September 19, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of the settlement of Muravka in the DPR.