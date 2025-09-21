LUGANSK, September 21. /TASS/. The areas of responsibility of Russia’s Center and East battlegroups were the most successful within the special military operation zone over the past week. Military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS that forces from these groupings advanced in the Dnepropetrovsk region, creating a buffer zone near the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Zaporozhye region.

"If we are talking about the most successful sections of the line of contact within the zone of the special military operation, then, in my opinion, we must highlight the results of the Center and East battlegroups - namely in the Dnepropetrovsk region, at the junction with the DPR," he said.

Marochko noted that the past week demonstrated that Russian forces "are advancing very actively" in the special military operation zone and liberating settlements on the border of the DPR and the Dnepropetrovsk region. However, he stressed, "this does not mean that we do not have successes in other directions."

Over the past week, units of the East battlegroup liberated the settlements of Novonikolaevka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, as well as Olgovskoye and Novoivanovka in the Zaporozhye region. Units of the Center battlegroup liberated the settlement of Muravka in the DPR, according to earlier reports from the Russian Defense Ministry.