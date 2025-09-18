Date of Putin's address to parliament not yet set — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The date of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly has not yet been set, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The date of the address has not yet been set. We will inform you as soon as it is. Expert drafts are being prepared, but substantive work will begin after the final date of the address is known," the spokesman said.

The president's last address was in February 2024. It was the 29th such address in Russia's history and the 19th for Putin as head of state.

According to the Russian Constitution, the president delivers an annual address to the Federal Assembly on the state of the country and the main directions of domestic and foreign policy. In these speeches, the Russian leader traditionally outlines his assessment of the situation and sets forth future goals.