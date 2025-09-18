Russian envoy calls British Council building in Kiev collateral after nearby strike

LONDON, September 18. /TASS/. The British Council building in Kiev, an organization listed as undesirable in Russia, was accidentally damaged as collateral during a strike on a nearby military facility, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin told LBC radio.

"It was an unfortunate situation, very unfortunate situation. The fact is that right across the street of the British Council there was a big Ukrainian military enterprise and it was under the target, it was targeted by that. And what happened with the British Council, that was a simple collateral damage," he said.

On August 28, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer reported that the British Council building in Kiev had been damaged following overnight airstrikes. The organization’s representative office in Ukraine clarified that the building "was severely damaged and will be closed to visitors until further notice."

Drone incident in Poland

Kelin also firmly rejected claims that Russia had launched drones into Poland. "We did have this conversation with the senior officers from the Foreign Office. I explained that actually we have no targets in Poland. We have no intention to target Poland," he said. "And most important is that we have no motives to do that at all. But on the other side, I can imagine that Kiev authorities do have motives, in order to improve relationships with Poland, in order to attract attention once again to the continent. We have seen many false flag operations of the Kiev authorities during this year. I do not say it differently, but it looks very much like that."

The head of the Russian diplomatic mission pointed to his readiness for a detailed discussion of the incident. "If Poland or the United Kingdom is prepared for a professional conversation for that, we are eager to do this. But unfortunately, they do not want to do this," Kelin said.

Commenting on Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s statement that the drone incident had brought the world to the brink of a global conflict, Kelin called it an "extreme exaggeration". "In Ukraine it is much more important and much more dangerous than what has happened with these drones," the diplomat said.

Early on September 10, the Polish army's operational command reported the destruction of several objects identified as drones that had violated the country’s airspace. According to the Polish prime minister, 19 airspace violations were recorded overnight to September 10. In connection with the incident, NATO, at Poland’s request, invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to launch consultations among allies.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the Russian Armed Forces struck Ukrainian defense industry facilities in Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, Zhitomir Regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov overnight to September 10. The ministry emphasized that "no targets in Poland were planned for attack." The range of drones allegedly crossing the border with Poland does not exceed 700 km. The Russian Defense Ministry expressed readiness to consult with the Polish side "on this issue."