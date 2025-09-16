LUGANSK, September 16. /TASS/. Ukraine has carried out a terrorist attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power Plant because of its losses at the front, in the zone of a special military operation, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Earlier, the power plant said that the Ukrainian army fired artillery in the area of the station's fuel depots, and dry grass caught fire 400 m from the diesel fuel tanks. The radiation background at the NPP and the surrounding area is within the normal range. There are no casualties among the station staff. The fire is localized, the situation is being monitored by personnel and emergency services.

"Unfortunately, I have to admit that the more losses there are on the line of contact in the area of the special military operation, the more the military and political leadership of Ukraine is attempting terrorist activities, including without neglecting the nuclear threat. Now Kiev is attacking this power plant more and more," Marochko said.