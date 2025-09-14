MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia will not allow fake agreements to be concluded on settlement in Ukraine, which could be disavowed later, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large in charge of overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, said in an interview with TASS.

Potential agreements on the settlement must be drawn up in such a way that "no one under any circumstances, regardless of their attitude and ‘wants’, could recognize them as null and void," he said. "Therefore, it is more expensive for yourself, excuse me, to sign an agreement with an illegitimate power," Miroshnik added.

"So here Russia cannot afford it, and I think no one else can afford it either, except for those who would like fake agreements. If someone wants the agreements to be secured in a proper legal manner, there must be a legitimate representative in Ukraine who can sign those agreements. And it's definitely not [Vladimir] Zelensky because Zelensky has been an illegitimate president for a year now," he noted.

Miroshnik considers it important for Russia, for the world community and for Ukraine itself to conclude agreements secured in a proper legal manner. "Who knows what kind of force might come to power in Ukraine through a coup, through some kind of electoral transformations, and anyone next might say: ‘You know, it was signed by a person who had no right to do so so we will not recognize any of these agreements’," he stressed.

"The question arises: ‘Why do we need this?’ Therefore, if this path is taken, the path of political and diplomatic settlement is found, it will certainly suggest a certain roadmap, which will obviously contain rules on the preparation, legalization and appropriate execution of such agreements, which would be recognized by all key players that are interested, that at least pay great attention to the situation on the territory of Ukraine," the diplomat said.