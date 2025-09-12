Russian election chief unveils launch of domestically-made digital platform for voting

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova announced the launch of a new state-run digital system to streamline the voting process across the country.

"The digital platform <…> has been fully launched, and it runs offline on Russian software, using Russian-made materials and equipment," she noted.

According to Pamfilova, the system will make the election process as open and transparent as possible, with incoming updates taking into account time gaps between Russian regions and showing the results of early voting. "As soon as the voting stops on Sunday and ballot counting machines are turned on, those interested will be able to see, as I have already said, the results of voting protocols on our video screens," she explained.

Russia will hold elections for regional and local offices as part of the Single Voting Day (SVD) in 81 Russian federal constituencies from September 12 to September 14. The upcoming election procedure also includes direct elections of the heads of 20 subjects of the Russian Federation, deputies of 11 regional legislative assemblies. Voters will be able to cast their ballots online in 24 regions, and Moscow will hold electronic voting on its own platform.