Air defense systems intercept 221 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 221 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the Russian regions overnight, including 9 over the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the past night, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 221 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 85 over Bryansk Region, 42 over Smolensk Region, 28 over Leningrad Region, 18 over Kaluga Region, 14 over Novgorod Region, 9 each over Oryol Region and the Moscow Region, 7 over Belgorod Region, 3 each over Rostov and Tver Regions, and 1 each over Pskov, Tula and Kursk Regions," the ministry stated.