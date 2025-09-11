Russia urges Israel to refrain from reckless aggressive actions — envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, September 11. /TASS/. Russia calls upon Israel to refrain from reckless aggressive actions that unleash the spiral of violence in the Middle East, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told an emergency session of the UN Security Council over Israel’s strikes on Doha.

"We call upon West Jerusalem to refrain from reckless aggressive actions that provoke the spiral of violence in the region. All members of the Council should send a similar signal," he said.

"It appears that it is already clear to everyone that Washington’s declared focus on the so-called quiet diplomacy is not just ineffective, but is also fraught with new loud explosions in the atmosphere which is already heated to the maximum," the diplomat added.