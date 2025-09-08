Medvedev warns of possible biological warfare through invasive species

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Unfriendly nations may deliberately introduce dangerous plants and microorganisms into Russian territory, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev suggested during a meeting of the council’s interdepartmental commission on countering modern biological security threats.

"The deliberate introduction of non-native plant species, animals, and microorganisms into our territory by hostile states cannot be ruled out. It would constitute a means of biological warfare against our country," Medvedev stressed, noting that global warming may not be the only explanation for the appearance of such organisms.

He emphasized that organisms and animals not native to Russia’s climate zones can bring serious consequences. "These so-called invasive organisms include pathogens that cause severe infectious diseases, insect pests, all kinds of plants, and some aquatic animals," Medvedev said.

According to him, invasive species can trigger mass illnesses, allergies, animal deaths, crop losses, and a reduction in forest and hunting resources, ultimately causing significant economic damage.

Medvedev stressed that the issue requires close government attention. "Work in this area must be systematic, involving the joint efforts of all relevant departments, government agencies, and the scientific and expert community," he concluded.