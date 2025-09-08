Lavrov considers it ‘timely’ to resume meetings in '3+3' format

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that the time is right to resume meetings of the '3+3' consultative regional platform, which includes Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia, as well as the three major regional powers: Iran, Russia, and Turkey.

Lavrov recalled that Turkey and Azerbaijan initiated this platform.

"We held a few meetings at the ministerial level two years ago. There were also meetings at the deputy ministerial level," the top Russian diplomat said during a meeting with students and faculty at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO). "We now believe that it is high time to resume [this format]. Our Iranian neighbors support these processes, and Turkey and Azerbaijan, as I have already said, were the initiators of this platform."

"So, I hope that this format will be resumed in the near future," the foreign minister concluded.