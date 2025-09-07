Russia shoots down 69 UAVs overnight over regions, Sea of Azov — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Russian air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 69 Ukrainian UAVs over the regions and the Sea of Azov during the night, the Defense Ministry said.

"On September 7, from midnight to 06:30 a.m. Moscow time, 69 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed and intercepted by the air defense systems on duty: 21 over the territory of the Krasnodar Region, 13 over the territory of the Voronezh Region, 10 over the territory of the Belgorod Region, seven over the territory of the Astrakhan Region, six over the territory of the Volgograd Region, three over the territory of the Rostov Region, two over the territory of the Bryansk Region, one UAV was shot down over the territories of the Kursk, Ryazan Regions and the Republic of Crimea each, four over the waters of the Sea of Azov," it said in a statement.