DORTMUND, /Germany/, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s ambassador to Germany, Sergey Nechayev, has emphasized the importance of thoroughly completing the investigation into the explosions of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. He warned that failure to identify and hold accountable all those involved would set a troubling precedent for the future.

"If this crime - the explosion of Nord Stream - is not fully resolved and the perpetrators, including those who ordered it, are not identified, it could establish an undesirable precedent," Nechayev stated. He reiterated Russia’s insistence that the investigation be concluded comprehensively and transparently.

Referring to the numerous media reports speculating about private divers, Nechayev dismissed these versions as unconvincing. "We are eager to see official results of the investigation, properly documented and made public. This transparency is crucial," he stressed. He also noted that many in Germany understand the significance of this matter.

Nechayev pointed out that such developments impact broader issues, including energy cooperation with Russia. He highlighted that the ongoing uncertainty hampers efforts to restore relations, which in turn causes socio-economic harm to Germany.

Earlier, the German newspaper Die Zeit reported that investigators may have identified all the saboteurs involved in the incident. According to the publication, arrest warrants have been issued for six Ukrainian nationals. A seventh suspect, believed to have died in December 2024 during military operations in eastern Ukraine, is also linked to the case. German authorities detailed that the sabotage team comprised a skipper, a coordinator, an explosives expert, and four divers, who arrived at the Baltic Sea site aboard the yacht Andromeda from Rostock.

On September 26, 2022, the explosions caused extensive damage to three Nord Stream lines and the uncommissioned Nord Stream 2. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that Moscow is convinced the attack was carried out with US support. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has launched a case over an act of international terrorism.