North Korea's role in Kursk, ties with Russia: Putin's remarks at meeting with Kim Jong Un

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and North Korea have recently taken on a particularly trusting and allied character, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Beijing.

Putin also thanked North Korea for its contribution to the fight against neo-Nazism.

TASS has compiled the main statements made by the head of state.

Relations between Russia, North Korea

- Recently, relations between Russia and North Korea "have taken on a special character of trust and friendship, an allied character."

- "I am glad that we will have the opportunity to discuss our bilateral relations in all aspects and in all areas."

North Korean assistance in Kursk Region

- The North Korean servicemen took part in the liberation of the Kursk Region from the Ukrainian armed forces on the personal initiative of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un: "As is well known, your special forces took part in the liberation of the Kursk Region on your initiative, in full accordance with our new agreement. I want to note that your soldiers fought bravely and heroically."

- The participation of North Korean soldiers in the liberation of the Kursk Region was part of the fight against neo-Nazism: "On behalf of the Russian people, I would like to thank you for your participation in the current fight against neo-Nazism. Please convey my warmest words of gratitude to the entire people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."

- "Your soldiers fought bravely and heroically. We will never forget the sacrifices made by your armed forces and the families of your servicemen."