Moldova preparing to rig parliamentary election results, Russian diplomat warns

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Moldova is laying the groundwork for election fraud ahead of a plebiscite scheduled for September 28, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

According to the diplomat, "as it realizes that it will not be able to win a fair election," Chisinau "is trying to prepare the ground should the election campaign go off track, ruining all their plans."

"Therefore, the ruling regime in Chisinau has focused on preparing fraudulent voting schemes abroad that it tested back in last year’s election campaign. We have repeatedly noted how disproportionate, or even, to put it straight, fraudulent the number of polling stations being opened outside Moldova is," the Russian diplomat stressed.