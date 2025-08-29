MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces strike only at military facilities and sites that support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to a commentary by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova regarding media reports on the summoning of Russia’s representative to the EU to the European External Action Service after the EU mission building in Kiev was damaged following overnight airstrikes.

"In light of these reports, we wish to underscore that the Russian Armed Forces target exclusively facilities and sites that support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Any harm inflicted upon civilian infrastructure arises from Kiev’s deployment of air defense systems and electronic warfare measures," she said.

The commotion incited by EU officials and EU-affiliated media concerning alleged Russian assaults on civilian targets starkly contrasts with the absence of any response from the European Union’s leadership and its member states to systematic, deliberate bombardment of civilian infrastructure by the Ukrainian army and the terrorist attacks executed by the Kiev regime on Russian territory, all resulting in civilian casualties, Zakharova noted. "This is despite the fact that we have consistently presented the pertinent evidence on various international platforms, including the UN and the OSCE. This position was communicated to the EU by the acting Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the European Union," she said.