MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Any potential NATO "advance" into Ukraine, including security guarantees based on Article 5 of the alliance's charter, will be a source of chronic tension, Alexander Voloshin, a senator from the Donetsk People’s Republic, told TASS.

Earlier, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that security guarantees for Ukraine based on NATO's Article 5 collective defense clause are the main mechanism being considered by Kiev's Western allies.

"NATO's advance into Ukraine destroys the remnants of the buffer zone between the alliance and Russia and violates the principle of indivisible security, according to which no one should strengthen their security by threatening the other side. The deployment of NATO infrastructure in Ukraine means military bases, missile defense systems and strike weapons, which dramatically reduces the time of approach and makes Russia more vulnerable. Any integration of Ukraine into the NATO architecture perpetuates Ukraine's antagonism with Russia, turning the conflict into a chronic source of tension," the senator said.

He added that in this status, Ukraine would become a platform for intelligence, cyber attacks, information operations and provocations against Russia, while Russia's retaliatory actions could provoke a large-scale war in Europe.

"As a result, the Russia-Ukraine border is turning into an unpredictable risk line, where even a random incident can escalate into a major conflict. This destroys the remnants of the European security system based on predictability and divided areas of responsibility. Ukraine, even without formal membership in NATO, is becoming a constant source of crises, depriving Russia of the opportunity to respond adequately without risking global escalation," the senator concluded.