MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The pincer movement around Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region exemplifies the growing effectiveness of Russian military operations in the area, serving as a significant marker of progress in the ongoing special military operation, Igor Korotchenko, a military analyst and editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, has told TASS, describing this maneuver as another step toward Russia’s eventual victory.

"The steady advance of Russian forces along the entire front line underscores our tactical progress," Korotchenko stated. "Each successful engagement, including the operations near Kupyansk, contributes to our overall strategic success."

He emphasized that currently, the strategic initiative remains firmly in the hands of the Russian armed forces. This dominance reflects their superiority in weaponry, troop strength, and morale, positioning them advantageously along the entire line of contact.

Korotchenko further explained that Russian units are adapting their tactics based on the evolving situation in specific sectors of the frontline. These tactics include breakthroughs, encirclement, and the destruction of enemy groups where feasible.

Recent reports confirm that Russian forces have solidified their positions in northern Kupyansk. On August 23, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov military-civil administration, told TASS that Russian troops are maintaining fire control over the supply routes of the Ukrainian group in Kupyansk, further constraining their operational capabilities.