SIMFEROPOL, August 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group's attempt to break through to the Crimean peninsula by boat on August 20 was intended to demonstrate activity to Kiev's sponsors through a suicidal attack, a Russian serviceman told TASS.

Earlier, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo reported that the Russian military had thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian forces to infiltrate the Crimean peninsula by boat in the Black Sea. One of the boats was hit by Russian servicemen, thwarting the Ukrainian operation.

"The essence of this Ukrainian operation was to demonstrate activity at the cost of their soldiers' lives. Ukraine is receiving money, equipment, and weapons, so they must demonstrate to their sponsors that they are active, even through suicidal operations," the source said.

He explained that a layered defense system is being built in Crimea, including detection systems and firepower against the enemy. The closer to the coast, the more powerful the defense, utilizing modern means and types of weapons to minimize the possibility of enemy troops landing on the peninsula.