Russian First Deputy PM describes Russia-US space talks as productive

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov described the recent negotiations between Roscosmos Director Dmitry Bakanov and US Secretary of Transportation - Acting Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Sean Duffy as productive.

"Just recently, my colleague (Roscosmos Director Dmitry Bakanov - TASS), heading the Russian delegation, visited the United States as part of the manned program for launching the next spacecraft with our cosmonaut. Negotiations took place, and they were quite productive," Manturov said in an interview with TASS CEO Andrey Kondrashov ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The talks between Bakanov and Duffy were held on July 31 in Florida. This marked the first in-person meeting of the heads of the Russian and US space agencies in eight years.