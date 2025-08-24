Putin, Trump want peace in Ukraine, but actions of EU politicians show opposite — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, want to achieve peace in Ukraine, while actions of European politicians show that they do not want this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told NBC News in an interview.

"We want peace in Ukraine. US President Trump also wants peace in Ukraine. The reaction to the Anchorage meeting, the visit of these European representatives to Washington, and their subsequent actions indicate that they do not want peace. They say they cannot allow Ukraine to be defeated. They cannot allow Russia to win. These are the categories they use — ‘victory’, ‘defeat’, etc," he said, adding that Putin also wants peace.

Lavrov also commented on statements by American lawmakers who believe that Russia is "stringing US President Donald Trump along."

"This is not for lawmakers or the media to decide what guides US President Trump. We respect President Trump because he defends America's national interests. I have reason to believe that President Trump respects President Putin because he defends Russia's national interests. What they discuss among themselves is not a secret," he said.

Lavrov also said that Russia had offered a diplomatic peaceful settlement several times.

"As I have already said, we did not tear up the almost finished agreement back in April 2022. This was done by the then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a number of Joe Biden administration officials, the French and the Germans. We know this," he said.