MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is "sweeping under the rug" the hard truth European anti-fascists are participating in the special military operation on Russia’s side, according to a statement received by TASS from the press bureau of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

"The press bureau of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of the Russian Federation informs that, according to the information coming to the SVR, the Kiev regime is sweeping the inconvenient episodes of the war with Russia under the rug. In particular, Kiev is trying in every way to conceal the fact of participation of a large number of firm anti-fascists from various regions of the world in the special military operation on the side of Russia. The information about cases of voluntary enlistment in the ranks of fighters against Ukrainian nationalists by citizens of Austria, Bulgaria, Greece, Spain, Italy, France, and other EU countries that present themselves as Ukraine’s closest friends, is specially tabooed," the news release reads.

The SVR noted that when such volunteers are captured, Ukrainian authorities do not include them in exchange lists, but hand them over to European countries that commit to not disclosing this fact to the media. "Such behavior of the Zelensky clique can be explained by his desire to maintain the illusion among the Europeans and Ukrainians that all citizens of so-called civilized Western countries unanimously and fully support Ukraine," the press bureau noted. At the same time, the SVR drew attention to the fact that in addition to Ukrainians, professional mercenaries from the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are fighting on the side of Kiev. "No censorship is able to conceal the reality that on the side of the Kiev Nazis, besides Ukrainians, who are being used by the regime as an ‘expendable force’, remain only professional mercenaries, mainly from the countries of the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, driven to poverty by the neo-colonial practices of Western globalists," the new release notes.