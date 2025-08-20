LUGANSK, August 20. /TASS/. Russian servicemen, having bypassed the fortified area of the Ukrainian armed forces, entered the settlement of Sobolevka in the Kharkov region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS, adding that some of the enemy units tried to escape but were stopped by barrier detachments and returned to the southern part of the village.

"Russian troops bypassed the enemy's fortified area in small maneuverable groups and entered the settlement of Sobolevka in the Kharkov region. Some Ukrainian militants attempted to leave their positions without permission, though they were stopped by the so-called barrier detachment and returned to the southern outskirts of the settlement," he said.

The nature of the Ukrainian army’s actions suggests that in the near future the enemy in this area will counterattack, deploying additional forces and resources to do so to regain the previously lost lines, the expert added.