Russian diplomat calls discussions of deploying Western troops in Ukraine provocative

VIENNA, August 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov has called for an end to provocative discussions about the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine.

"The West is actively discussing the hypothesis of deploying foreign troops on Ukrainian territory. <...> Moscow has made it clear that the deployment of foreign military contingents in Ukraine is completely out of the question. It is time to put an end to such provocative discussions," he wrote on Telegram.

Those promoting this idea "appear to be trying to undermine diplomatic efforts and make a peace agreement impossible," the diplomat added.