Thefts as fortifications constructed allow Ukraine to occupy Kursk Region — law enforcers

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Theft and embezzlement during the construction of fortifications on the border with Ukraine, with former governor of the Kursk Region Alexey Smirnov and his former deputy Alexey Dedov being the main defendants, contributed to the occupation of part of the region by Ukraine’s armed forces, a source in Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"The actions of the accused Smirnov and Dedov caused economic damage to the Russian Federation, as well as damage to the state’s defense capability, <…> thereby allowing the occupation of a significant part of the territory of the Kursk Region," the source said.

Not all accomplices in the crime charged to Smirnov and Dedov have been identified in the criminal case, he added. "The necessary investigative actions and operational and search measures are being carried out aimed at identifying them and bringing them to criminal responsibility, as well as establishing all episodes of criminal activity by the participants of the organized group," the source concluded.

Earlier reports said that Smirnov and Alexey Dedov had been detained on the suspicion of fraud. A criminal case has been opened against them under part 4 of article 159 of the Criminal Code (fraud).