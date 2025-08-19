Trump confirms that the West never wished to see Ukraine join NATO — expert

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s assertion that Ukraine’s accession to NATO is impossible underscores a broader truth: the West has never genuinely been interested in Ukraine joining the alliance, according to Andrey Koshkin, head of the Department of Political Analysis and Socio-Psychological Processes at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, who was speaking to TASS.

"The West itself isn’t genuinely interested in Ukraine’s NATO membership," Koshkin explained. "That’s why Trump can speak so confidently on this matter. Any European politician would likely echo the same sentiment. It’s easy for Trump to say that Ukraine doesn’t belong in the alliance because, in reality, it never did. The entire collective West, especially NATO member countries, are not inclined to accept Ukraine - they understand it would only bring complications."

He elaborated, "What Western countries are doing with Ukraine, under the framework of the North Atlantic Treaty, works perfectly for them. They couldn’t have devised a better strategy. Why? Because it allows them to avoid bearing responsibility for Ukraine’s security as NATO members."

Koshkin also noted that Ukraine has long harbored hopes of joining NATO, believing that membership would guarantee other alliance members will provide military protection.

"Ukraine assumes that once it joins NATO, countries like Britain, Germany, and others will come to its defense. But that’s a misconception," he said. "They won’t fight for Ukraine. That says everything about their true stance."

Earlier, Trump stated in an interview with Fox News that it is impossible to return Crimea to Ukraine or for Kiev to join NATO. He also emphasized that security guarantees for Ukraine cannot include protection under NATO’s umbrella.