Territorial changes are often a component of reaching agreements — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. There are many examples of territorial concessions becoming an integral part of the agreements reached, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Territorial changes are often an integral component of reaching agreements. There are many such examples," he noted in response to an attempt by Finnish President Alexander Stubb to draw a historical parallel between the current situation in Ukraine and the events of 1944, when the Finns gave up part of their territories to the Soviet Union to avoid the consequences of their complicity in the crimes of Nazi Germany.

Lavrov recalled that during World War II Finland fought against the Soviet Union "on the side of Hitler's Germany, the Nazi regime, and its military units participated in many war crimes."

However, in 1944, in order to avoid defeat, the country chose to sign the corresponding peace agreements with the Soviet Union and declare permanent neutrality.