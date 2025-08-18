Putin, Rahmon discuss preparations for Russian leader’s state visit to Dushanbe — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon have discussed preparations for the Russian leader’s state visit to the Tajikistani capital in a phone conversation, the Kremlin press service said.

The two presidents discussed "bilateral relations, as well as preparations for the Russian President's state visit to Tajikistan," the press service said in a statement.

Additionally, Putin and Rahmon discussed preparations for "the Russia-Central Asia Summit, and the CIS Heads of State Council Meeting. The events will take place in Dushanbe in October."

The Russian president informed his Tajik colleague about the "outcome of the Russia-US top-level meeting in Anchorage." This was a second conversation in a series of phone talks announced by the Kremlin. Earlier, the Russian leader held a phone conversation with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa.