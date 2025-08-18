Putin briefs his Tajik counterpart Rahmon on results of Russia-US Summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon to brief him on the outcomes of last week’s Russia-US summit talks in Anchorage, Alaska, the Kremlin press office said in a statement on Monday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin called President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to share his assessments regarding the results of the Russia-US summit meeting in [Alaska’s] Anchorage," the statement reads.

President of Tajikistan Rahmon "welcomed the steps aimed at a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," the Kremlin’s statement adds.

Anchorage Summit

On August 15, a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place at a military base in Alaska. The meeting lasted about three hours: there was a one-on-one discussion in the American leader’s limousine on the way to the main venue for the talks and a narrow "three-on-three" meeting.

The Russian side was also represented by Presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit.

The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and resuming cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress made in the talks, but noted that the parties had not managed to reach an agreement.